According to

reports in England via The Sun

, Arsenal have had a bid rejected by Borussia Dortmund for French striker Ousmane Dembele. The 20 year old player has attracted interest from both Real Madrid and Barcelona, the latter of which who look to replace the outgoing Neymar to PSG. The Gunners have already managed to sign Lacazette from Lyon earlier this summer, and Wenger will hope to keep building a side capable of returning to the Champions League after a disappointing finish last term.