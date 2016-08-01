Dortmund reveal surprising status of Aubameyang, Arsenal talks
21 January at 14:20Don’t go buy a red Abameyang shirt just yet…
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's move from Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal has not moved any further forward with negotiations between the two clubs yet to begin.
On Saturday, Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke revealed that Arsenal had made their first enquiry to sign Aubameyang, who is currently suspended from first-team duty for missing a pre-match meeting.
But Watzke said he has had no contact yet from his opposite number at Arsenal, Ivan Gazidis.
He told Bild on Sunday: "We were contacted by Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis, where he informed us that he intends to talk to us. That, however, did not happen yet. There are no current talks."
German football magazine kicker reported that Arsenal had submitted an official offer in the region of €50 million, an amount which they say would not be acceptable to Dortmund. Bild says the Bundesliga club are holding out for a figure closer to €70m.
