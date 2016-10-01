Dortmund’s search for Aubameyang replacement takes fresh twist

According to renowned German magazine Kicker, Borussia Dortmund’s search for Arsenal bound Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s replacement has changed direction over the course of the last day or so.



Indeed, the Bundesliga side are said to be contemplating a move for Anthony Modeste, who enjoyed a prolific season at Cologne before joining Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian for big money last July.



Interestingly, it was Peter Stöger, who is now coach of BVB, that managed to get the best out of Frenchman, who once endured a torrid spell on loan at Blackburn Rovers.



The 29-year-old could be set for a quick-fire return to Germany, despite having a good goalscoring record since moving to the Far East. Time will tell whether Dortmund pursue a move for him in the next couple of days, but right now he seems to have overtaken Oliver Giroud as the most likely to replace the Gabonese forward.



(Kicker)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)