Dortmund Sporting Director announces Aubameyang contract extension

Borussia Dortmund Sporting Director Michael Zorc announced during an interview with German Sky Sport that the club have agreed terms with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang regarding a contract extension which expires at the end of June 2021.



Zorc stated that: "We have a very clear situation with Aubameyang. He has a very long contract with Borussia Dortmund. I think the renewal has ben done, Now he has a contract until the end of 2021. At some point he will leave Dortmund but he is a very important player for us and we continue planning our future counting on him."



Zorc continued by saying that :"Aubameyang is a special player, not just because he has scored 19 goals until now. He is extravagant and enjoys a city like Dortmund. There has been a problem regarding turning up on time to training, I say this clearly. Often it happened that he has arrived late during the past year and we have had a problem as a club with regards to how to deal with this. Apart from this he is a model professional."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)