Dortmund starlet shows his more than a one sport star
03 January at 14:45It’s not just on the soccer pitch that Christian Pulisic possesses tremendous talent. The Borussia Dortmund star winger showed off his ups in an instagram video showing him dunk at the German club’s training facility.
At only 1.72 m (5’8”) his ability to slam down (more of a gentle push) a basketball may come as a surprise, but shouldn’t, considering just how much success the American has enjoyed on the pitch.
No word on whether countryman Michael Jordan has challenged him to a 1-on-1.
