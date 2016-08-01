Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is another hot name when it comes to transfer speculation and his current employer, Borussia Dortmund, have told the 27-year-old to stop talking to the press about his future.Recent reports have

Gabon strikeris another hot name when it comes to transfer speculation and his current employer, Borussia Dortmund, have told the 27-year-old to stop talking to the press about his future.Recent reports have hinted that this will be his final few months at Signal Iduna Park and Aubameyang himself has never shied away from stories linking him with potential moves to the Premier League and Spain.

Sporting Director Michael Zorc has now told Westdeutschen Allgemeinen that enough is enough and that the player must refrain from making noises about his future, explaining that; “We have had a brief meeting with Aubameyang and have advised him to give fewer interviews about his plans for the summer and focus more on the race for Champions League qualification”.He then added that; “We have a great relationship with him, but we had to do something to show our focus is on the sporting aspect of the game."





Steve Mitchell @barafundler