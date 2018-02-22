"Today, I played one of my best matches here, I hope to continue in the exact same way and provide many assists for my teammates," said Costa.

The Bianconeri are now getting closer and closer to securing the Scudetto, which is something that Costa confirmed in his interview, as he described the win as 'important' for their goals.

"This is a big step towards our goal, it's not over yet, though. However, this was important, for sure," Costa concluded.

Juventus are now six points clear off Napoli in second place, as the latter only managed to draw against Milan earlier today. Gigio Donnarumma made a fantastic save on Milik to keep the scores at 0-0, certainly something that Juventus will thank the youngster for, should they win the league.