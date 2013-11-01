Douglas Costa: ‘Guardiola the best manager in the world, I still talk to him…’
24 January at 10:00Juventus star Douglas Costa has released an interview with Il Corriere dello Sport to talk about his experience at Juventus so far.
The Brazilian ace joined Juventus from Bayern Munich last summer and after a difficult start to the season he seems to have now settled in well in Italy.
“Italian Serie A is extremely competitive. There are many clubs that can win the title. Napoli play football in a magnificent style but that doesn’t mean they’ll win. What really matters in the end is to win games, I like quality football but I prefer to win.”
“I am happy of what I am doing so far. I came here to make the difference and that’s what I want to do.”
“I am not worried about my price-tag. If the two clubs reached an agreement there is nothing move I should be worried about. I try to justify my price-tag every day. If one scores goals and help the team to win money do not count.”
“Dybala and Alex Sandro have really helped me to settle in well. We usually go out for dinner, we are not only friends on the pitch. We have a great relationship and we spend lot of time together”
“Guardiola? He is a unique manager, one of the best in the world. It’s hard to compare him with Allegri who is also a great manager. They are different. Allegri does not do tiki-taka, he wants a solid team. Guardiola’s style is more spectacular but at the end of the day trophies are the only things that matters and both managers have won lot of them. I am on good terms with Guadiola, we still talk sometimes. He was an important manager for me because he signed me from Shakhtar and helped me to improve.”
