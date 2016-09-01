Douglas Costa on Juve-Roma: 'We have to win'
21 December at 15:50After a difficult start to the season, in the last few weeks, Douglas Costa has finally taken off for Juventus.
The Brazilian winger was the gave an interview to Sky Sports in which he touched on a number of topics. When asked about his time with Juventus, he responded, “I grew a lot in the defensive winger position and on the tactical side. Serie A is a different league than the Bundesliga and the one I played in with Shakhtar.”
When asked about Juventus’ upcoming clash with Roma on Saturday, Douglas Costa sounded confident, but measured. “The current Roma is a great team and we have great respect for them. It is true that they lost in the Coppa Italia, but Saturday will be a different game. We expect a different Roma, but we absolutely want to win and we have the quality to win.”
The match pits two of the top clubs in Italy as the Scudetto race remains tight.
