Douglas Costa to be rested against Fiorentina
09 February at 14:30Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri will hand a rest to Douglas Costa during the club's Serie A game against Fiorentina.
The 27-year-old Douglas is currently on loan from Bayern Munich, has looked to recapture the best of his form in Turin. He has scored twice and has assisted five times in the Serie A this season, having 16 appearances out of which ten have been starts.
While the Brazilian returned from injury recently and did train ahead of the bianconeri's important Serie A game against Fiorentina on Friday night, Gazzetta dello Sport report that Allegri will not risk the winger for the game at the Artemio Franchi.
This decision will be taken by keeping in mind Juve's Champions League adventure in mid-week as they will lock horns with Premier League giants Tottenham in the first leg of the competition in Turin. Allegri knows that his side is short of depth in midfield and in attack and he wants to measure the strength of his side on Friday.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments