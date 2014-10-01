There was drama in Spain this evening as Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres was knocked unconscious after going into an aerial challenge against Deportivo La Coruna. The former Liverpool player landed heavily and immediately started to convulse on the ground.



Players were visibly upset at the incident as medics rushed on to tend to the stricken player before managing to put Torres on to a stretcher before rushing him off to hospital. There will be an update on his condition later this evening.

