Julian Draxler est prêt à relever un nouveau défi avec le @PSG_inside !

Its Draxler day at Paris Saint Germain as the 23-year-old German is officially unveiled as a new player at the French champions. The former Schalke 04 player was linked with a move to Juventus in the summer of 2015 before opting to go to Wolfsburg in a deal worth €45 million.His move to the Volkswagen Arena has turned into disappointment however and after falling out of form and out of favour, the player has been rescued by the French giants who have offered him a deal until 2021. Draxler will now hope his arrival in Ligue 1 will re-ignite his career at club level.Steve Mitchell @barafundler