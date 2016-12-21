Arsenal look like they're still in the race to sign €40m Germany international Julian Draxler.

Having broken with Wolfsburg, who signed him last January, the former Schalke star wants a move to a more prestigious league, confirming yesterday that he'd leave the Wolves.

At the time, it looked like PSG were favourites. This may no longer be the case.

“Nothing is decided. At the moment, he's thinking. He'll make a decision in the coming days.

“One thing is certain, Julian played his last game with Wolfsburg last night”.

PSG could very much do with a player of Draxler’s talents, though he may be more enticed by the Premier League, something Le Parisien admit.

Even then, the Ligue 1 champions’ reputation may have taken a bit of a knock, with the likes of Javier Pastore, Angel Di Maria and Jesé all failing to succeed and be consistent, or boost their CVs at the Parcel des Princes.