Drogba’s new Italian life

A new life for Didier Drogba. Since announcing his retirement from professional football, the former Chelsea striker will produce high-quality sports footwear in Italy. The Ivorian recently launched a new brand – JAD – in conjunction with his friend, Canadian designer Jordan Alexander.



The two have chosen Montegranaro, a small village in the province of Fermo, in the Marche region, as home of the company’s headquarters. The shoes will be sold in some of the world’s most famous stores in London, New York, Miami and Montréal. “A small town renowned for the highest level of shoemaking,” which is also home to the Della Valle family business.



Already a shareholder of his current club, Phoenix Rising, Drogba has also opted to launch a career in the fashion industry thanks to his friendship with the aforementioned Alexander. So, the man who made almost 300 appearances between France, England, Turkey and the United States is ready to trade his football kit in for a business suit it seems.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)