ESPN reports today that former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba has found himself another club yet again. The 39 year old Ivorian has officially been revealed as a player and executive for United Soccer League (USL) Phoenix Rising. Phoenix is currently playing in the USL, which is one of the professional leagues below the MLS, but has brought in the likes of an experienced and internationally known star such as Drogba as they compete to become the next MLS franchise.

Drogba has combined with former NY Red Bulls forward Shaun Wright-Philips and Mexican international Omar Bravo to help the southwestern American club gain status both on and off the field. The marketing and merchandising aspect of sports has become so integral for MLS brand development, that it is no surprise Phoenix have begun such an aggressive approach. By putting three totally different culturally diverse players with such vast experience together, they hope to create a chemistry and curb appeal. At age 39, some may question his fitness and endurance, but this adventure is more than a playing experience for Drogba, with his position as an executive perhaps his seamless transition post playing.