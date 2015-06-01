Drogba hints at an emotional return to Marseille
09 January at 12:45
Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba could be on the verge of an emotional return to Marseille at the age of 38. Speaking to Canal Plus, the Ivorian hit-man, who has been without a club since leaving MLS club Montreal Impact at the end of last year, explained that he still felt able to play at the top-level, declaring that; “This is the eternal question for over twelve years now. Every time I answered, people said ‘He, he speaks, he speaks, but he does not come back’. But it did not depend on me alone”.
He continued; “You make a player leave, he grows up, he earns his living well financially, and you want him to decrease his salary by two for the club … I heard: ‘Is that he does not like Marseille? But no, who works to win less? Of course, I would have liked to return as a player in Marseille.”
Drogba shot to fame at the port club way back in 2003 earning a big money move to Chelsea where he was to become one of the clubs greatest ever players scoring over 100 goals in his initial eight year spell at Stamford Bridge.
