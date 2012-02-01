Southampton have reportedly given Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk time off to gather his thoughts after his summer move to Liverpool failed to materialise. The 26-year-old handed in a transfer request at St Mary’s in the hope it would help him make the switch to Anfield but after The Saints dug their heels in, his immediate future will be on the south-coast.





Having been dropped from his international side due to lack of playing time this season, Southampton website The Ugly Inside states that van Dijk has been given until Monday to clear his head and prepare to concentrate on helping Southampton to continue their solid start to the new campaign.