Southampton will be without Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk for their Premier League opener against Swansea City this weekend. The 26-year-old is reportedly suffering from a virus but after handing in a transfer request last week; many sceptics believe that The Saints are ready to finally part company with their star player.



Liverpool have been in pole-position for several months now but after the two clubs were involved in a furious row which led to the south-coast side reporting Jurgen Klopp’s team to the Premier League for an alleged illegal approach, the Merseysideres interest looked to be over.



This was not the case however and when Liverpool came calling once again, van Dijk had no option but to hand in a transfer request to try to secure his dream move to Anfield. Speaking ahead of the weekend, new Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino stated that; “This week he was with some trouble with a virus. He couldn't train the last two days. My reaction is the same that I said three weeks ago. We are expecting him to come back to train with us because we need the player.”



When asked about his potential departure, Pellegrino replied; “Hopefully he can change his point of view. The club was clear from the beginning with the player. We cannp control every single situation. Virgil is part of our club. He has a contract but we are now waiting.”