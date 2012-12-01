Virgil van Dijk is set to do a dramatic U-turn regarding his future and pledge his future to current club Southampton. Reports in

Highly-rated Dutch defenderis set to do a dramatic U-turn regarding his future and pledge his future to current club Southampton. Reports in The Sun state that the 25-year-old is ready to snub the advances of both Manchester United and Liverpool to remain on the south-coast.

With a current market-value of around £50 million, it had seemed likely that the van Dijk would be leaving St Mary’s in January but the Saints held firm despite a number of clubs including French giants Paris Saint-Germain, reportedly vying for his signature. Now the situation looks to have changed with the EFL Cup finalists giving the player the captaincy in exchange for assurances he will stay with the club long term.



A source close to St Mary’s explained that; “When Virgil took the captaincy it was on the understanding he would lead the team until the end of next season as a minimum. He has a long-term contract and is settled at the club.”



Van Dijk signed a new six-year-deal last May which Southampton insist has no buy-out clause.