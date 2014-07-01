Dutch international desperate for Southampton departure with Liverpool, Chelsea & Arsenal standing by
27 August at 09:35
With just a few days left of the current transfer window, Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk is desperate to leave the south-coast club to make his dream move to one of the Premier League heavyweights.
The 26-year-old, heavily linked with Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal has reportedly fell out with Saints bosses who are digging in their heels over a summer switch. Having already submitted a transfer request, van Dijk is running out of time with his current employers still rejecting offers of around £60M for his services.
According to The Sun, there have been heated negotiations at the clubs training centre at Staplewood with sources claiming that van Dijk has been training away from the rest of the squad to show his displeasure at the current situation. With Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger constantly declaring that his star defender is not for sale, it’s become a test of nerve between the club’s power brokers and the three sides that are chasing down his signature.
