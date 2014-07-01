With just a few days left of the current transfer window, Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk is desperate to leave the south-coast club to make his dream move to one of the Premier League heavyweights.



The 26-year-old, heavily linked with Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal has reportedly fell out with Saints bosses who are digging in their heels over a summer switch. Having already submitted a transfer request, van Dijk is running out of time with his current employers still rejecting offers of around £60M for his services.

