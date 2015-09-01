Former Dutch international Ronald de Boer has told ex-Manchester United frontman Memphis Depay to start concentrating on his new career at Lyon.



Having arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2015 in a £25 million deal and with a big reputation, the 23-year-old failed to live up to the hype after having been tipped as the “New Ronaldo”. After a nightmare 18 months, Depay was off-loaded to Lyon last month in an attempt to kick-start his career back into action.





Speaking to Sport360 , de Boer explained that; “Memphis is a great talent. It just did not work out. He has his characteristics and perhaps he can be smarter at times. When people expect you to do things and you don't deliver, don't do other things to attract attention.”

"[Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang, I saw him in a blue suit, an ugly one in which he looked like a clown, but it is accepted because he is scoring goals, so everyone laughs about it. But if you are not scoring goals and playing bad, people will say he is thinking more about his clothes or whatever. They have to be smart, you really have to work."