Legendary Dutch strikermay have played his final game of football. The 34-year-old former Arsenal and Manchester United frontman tore his knee ligaments whilst training with the national team which according to BEINSport (via The Sun) looks set to keep him sidelined for a year.

Van Persie returned to the Dutch side for the first time in two years for last week’s game against France in which they were handsomely beaten but the following day, he tore his cruciate knee ligaments in a training session, an injury which could now bring the curtain down on a glittering career.



Currently plying his trade in Turkey with Fenerbahce, van Persie has scored 50 times in 101 appearances for his country to make him the all-time record goalscorer. His controversial move from Arsenal to Manchester United in 2012 shocked the football world as he went on to notch up 48 goals in 86 appearances for the Red Devils.