In an in-depth interview with the Daily Mail , former Ajax and Inter bosshas been explaining that he rejected the chance to move to the Premier League to become the manager of Liverpool.

The former Dutch international has become one of the main contenders to take over the hot-seat at Rangers but having been scarred by recent events in Italy where he was sacked as Inter coach after just a few months, de Boer is wary returning to the club where he played alongside his brother Ronald.



He did state however, that English football fascinates him telling the journal that; “I would love to manage here, but the project has to be right. I told Liverpool I was honoured but I was only one year in at Ajax, it was too soon. I needed to achieve more, and I did."



Brendan Rodgers eventually succeeded Kenny Dalglish at Anfield as de Boer went on to achieve success with Ajax and he admitted it was hard breaking his ties with the club, declaring that; “Leaving Ajax after 25 years as player, coach and manager was hard, but sometimes you are saying the same things, you need a new challenge, like Pep (Guardiola)"