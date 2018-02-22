During the international break, players who have not been called up by their respective countries can do whatever they like in their free-time, but the decision of Juventus striker Paulo Dybala to take a trip to Madrid along with his brother (and agent) Marian, will once again send the rumour mill into overdrive as we head towards the conclusion of the current football season.



Less than two weeks before the Bianconeri play Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, many observers are asking why it was necessary for the Argentine front-man to go to the Spanish capital.



According to Radio Marca, Dybala was also spotted in the same restaurant as Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone and reports have now surfaced that Los Colchoneros are actually in pole-position should the 24-year-old decide to leave Turin at the end of the campaign.





According to Ilbianconero.com’s Nicola Balice , this could have even been planned to the finest detail by Juventus themselves, hence why his agent was by his side.

Everyone is free to do what they want on their days off, but is it more than a coincidence that Dybala chose to go to a place where its two main football teams are huge admirers of his talents?