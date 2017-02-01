Juventus striker Paulo Dybala is training with the rest of the Juventus squad ahead of tomorrow night’s Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash against Spurs.



Despite his presence at Vinovo however, the Argentine frontman is unlikely to feature in Tuesday night’s big game at the Allianz Arena.



The 24-yearold has been a doubt for the game ever since he limped off against Cagliari back in early January, and although Bianconeri boss Max Allegri has put him through his paces this afternoon, it seems likely that he will only have a watching brief for the first-leg of this highly anticipated encounter.



Dybala has been absent for the last five Serie A games which Juventus have won without conceding a goal.



In fact, the Old Lady are yet to see their goal breached this year but they will surely face their toughest test yet tomorrow when England striker Harry Kane lines up for a Spurs side brimming with confidence.



