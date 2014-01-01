If reports from IlBianconero are to be believed, Juventus duo Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado could miss both of the club’s Champions League games against Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur.

The Old Lady will lock horns with Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham in the Round of 16 of the Champions, with the first leg set to be played on the 13th of February in Turin and the second leg to be played on the 7th of March at Wembley in London.

And there is a possibility that Juventus head to both the legs without two of their most important players- Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado. Both of them are currently injured, with Dybala having sustained a thigh strain in Juve’s league game against Cagliari in early January and Cuadrado sustained a pubic injury back in late December.

While there is a chance that Dybala does return to action in the first week of March and plays the second-leg, but Cuadrado is set to be sidelined for the second leg as well.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)