Dybala and Higuaín won’t play against Italy in March
28 February at 15:20Juventus pair Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuaín will not be called up by Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli ahead of their international friendlies against Italy and Spain next month.
Indeed, Higuaín is set to miss tonight’s Coppa Italia match at home to Atalanta after sustaining an injury to his ankle, while Dybala is being gradually eased back into action having only recently recovered from an injury himself.
Sampaoli paid them a visit at Juve’s Vinovo training base during his trip to Europe last month, and offered reassurance that they are part of his plans ahead of this summer’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the former Chile and Sevilla boss explained that he would not call them up in March as he plans to use the two matches to evaluate the likes of Cristian Pavón and Lautaro Martínez instead.
Both the player and club were grateful for Sampaoli’s decision, as everyone recognises it would be better for Dybala to work on his physical condition in Turin rather than spend a fortnight travelling.
