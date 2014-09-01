Dybala comments on Messi comparison

Juventus star Paulo Dybala scored a stunning hat-trick to help Juventus seal a crucial 3-1 win against Sassuolo. The Old Lady is now the Serie A table leader alongside Inter. Both clubs have 12 points in four games and are waiting for Napoli to face Benevento and – possibly – reach them on the top of the table.



Talking to Sky Sport at the end of the game, Dybala said: “[Juventus’ third goalkeeper] Pinsoglio told me I should have score a hat-trick today and my brother told me the same.”



​Dybala is being linked with becoming the ‘next Messi’ but the Argentinean failed to live up to expectations when he faced his compatriot earlier this week: “Every footballer has his own style”, Dybala said. “I am Dybala and he’s Messi. He has won five Ballon d’Or and nobody has ever done what he’s done so far.”



​Dybala has ten goals in the opening seven games of the season.

