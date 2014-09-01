Dybala comments on Messi comparison
17 September at 14:55Juventus star Paulo Dybala scored a stunning hat-trick to help Juventus seal a crucial 3-1 win against Sassuolo. The Old Lady is now the Serie A table leader alongside Inter. Both clubs have 12 points in four games and are waiting for Napoli to face Benevento and – possibly – reach them on the top of the table.
Talking to Sky Sport at the end of the game, Dybala said: “[Juventus’ third goalkeeper] Pinsoglio told me I should have score a hat-trick today and my brother told me the same.”
Dybala is being linked with becoming the ‘next Messi’ but the Argentinean failed to live up to expectations when he faced his compatriot earlier this week: “Every footballer has his own style”, Dybala said. “I am Dybala and he’s Messi. He has won five Ballon d’Or and nobody has ever done what he’s done so far.”
Dybala has ten goals in the opening seven games of the season.
Go to comments