Dybala contract talks ongoing with Juventus: exclusive details

New contract talks between Juventus and Paulo Dybala are still ongoing although the two parties have yet to find economic agreement, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. The Argentinean striker had put negotiations on hold following the interest of Real Madrid and Barcelona.



La Joya is on a € 2.2 million-a-year-deal until 2020 and Juventus had offered him a one year contract extension with a € 4.5 million-a-year salary. The player’s entourage, however, has refused the offer demanding a similar salary to Gonzalo Higuain who is Juventus’ best paid player with a salary of € 7.5 million-a-year.



The former Napoli star is Juventus’ best earner by far as he is followed by former AS Roma star Miralem Pjanic whose annual salary is in the region of € 4.5 million, the maximum that Juventus offer their players, a part from Higuain.



​Juventus can make an exception for Dybala and have submitted a new offer to the former Palermo starlet, sources have exclusively told calciomercato.com.



The Serie A table leaders have offered him a € 5.5 million-a-year deal until 2021 plus add-ons. Juventus want to close the deal as soon as possible to ward off interest of both LaLiga giants but the player has yet to agree to terms with the Old Lady.



Negotiations are ongoing, but there is still no agreement between the two parties, meantime Real Madrid and Barcelona are still pushing to sign the player next summer.



Nicola Balice, adapted by Lorenzo Bettoni

