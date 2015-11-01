‘Dybala could play for Barcelona or Real, Suarez worth €500m’

Antonio Cassano has released an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport exactly one month after his decision to quit Verona.



The former Italy star has shared his thoughts on the current Serie A and European campaigns focusing on the transfer window as well.



“I have no agent at the moment, if someone wants to sign me they know how to contact me. I’d like to join either Entella or Cagliari but if nobody calls me before the beginning of September I will hang my boots.”



“I think Inter will win Serie A. Their manager [Spalletti] is a genious. Vecino and Borja Valero are great signings and Skriniar is an amazing defender. Juventus and Napoli will come next.”



“I would advise Schick to to go Inter. They will win the title this season and he is better than Dybala.”



“Montella is a good manager but San Siro is not for everybody, Napoli always play with the ame players, that’s their limit.”



“Higuain is the best Serie A player, then I’d say Insigne and Dzeko. Neymar? He’s worth € 220 million but if Belotti’s price-tag is € 100 million, then Suarez must cost € 500 million. Dybala’s worth more than € 100 million? He is a great player I think he can play for Real Madrid or Barcelona.”

