Dybala could skip Juventus’ Champions League clash against Tottenham
07 January at 10:30Juventus star Paulo Dybala picked up a muscle injury yesterday night and according to reports in Italy the Argentinean could miss the upcoming Champions League clash against Tottenham. La Joya left the pitch in tears in the 55th minute and Max Allegri told media at the end of the game that his lay-off could be pretty lenghly.
Today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport claims Dybala could remain out of action for more than a month, which means he could be in serious danger of missing out the first Champions League leg against Tottenham at the Allianz Stadium on the 13th of February.
The Argentinean shared a message on social media after the Cagliari clash saying that he will be back soon: “A very important win tonight!Thank you all for your support and your messages, I’ll be back soon!”, the Argentinean said.
Vittoria importante!Grazie a tutti per i messaggi di affetto,torneró presto!— Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) 6 gennaio 2018
Un triunfo importante.Gracias a todos por los mensajes de apoyo, volveré pronto y más fuerte!
A very important win tonight!Thank you all for your support and your messages, I’ll be back soon! pic.twitter.com/3swgBg758U
The Argentinean will undergo medical tests in the coming hours and his lay-off could be longer than a month if he will be diagnosed with a first degree strain.
