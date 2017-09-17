You can view the image right here on Calciomercato.com:

Felicitaciones por el #hattrick panita @paulodybala Un post condiviso da Juan Cuadrado (@cuadrado) in data: 17 Set 2017 alle ore 05:57 PDT

Paulo Dybala scored an incredible hat-trick yesterday in Juve's game against Sassuolo as the Bianconeri have started off this new Serie A season with 4 wins in their first 4 games (as did Napoli and Inter). Other than Dybala, Juan Cuadrado also had a pretty solid game for the Bianconeri as he was everywhere on the pitch. Once the game ended, Cuadrado posted a picture on his Instagram page as he congratulated Dybala for his three goals. He wrote: "Compliments for the hat-trick....".