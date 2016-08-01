Paulo Dybala x Dolce & Gabnana (high quality) pic.twitter.com/S0JLeqtLgj — Julija (@psithrisma) January 13, 2018

Paulo Dybala has changed job… but only for one day. The Juventus striker, who is currently recovering from a muscle injury sustained against Cagliari, was a special guest at a fashion show held by Dolce & Gabbana. La Joya wore a black tuxedo and bow tie, a video of which went viral on social media. While he awaits his return to the pitch, clearly the Argentine star is permitted to do more than just attend physiotherapy sessions.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)