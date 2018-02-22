Dopo questa serata sono ancora più orgoglioso e fiero di far parte di questo gruppo — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) 11 aprile 2018

Juventus star Paulo Dybala shared a social media message to support his team-mates after their Champions League elimination at hands of Real Madrid. The Argentinean was suspended for yesterday’s return leg at the Santigo Bernabeu and watched the game from home.Dybala was sent off in the opening fixture last week after seeing Ronaldo score a stunning bicycle kick goal that gave Real Madrid a two goal lead.Juventus should have scored three goals yesterday to go to the extra time and they actually did it. It seemed to be the perfect night before Mehdi Benatia was adjudged to have fouled Lucas Vazquez seconds before the final whistle. Ronaldo scored from the spot after that Buffon was sent off and Szczesny had replaced him putting an end to Juventus’ dreams of glory.Dybala shared a social media message shortly after the final whistle.“After tonight I am even move proud to be part of this group”, the Argentinean said.