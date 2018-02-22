Mami, acá te llevo el regalo ! . Feliz cumple Ma, te amo



Mamma, qui c’è il mio regalo ! Auguri!



Mami, this is my present for you ! Happy birthday, I love you ! pic.twitter.com/BNLsOaUcHr — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) April 7, 2018

Paulo Dybala had a good time today against Benevento as he scored three times for Juve in a 4-2 win. By doing so, the young Argentine striker reached the 20 goal mark in the Serie A for the first time in his career (he currently has 21 goals). His previous record was 19 Italian Serie A goals as he now has a new high. It was also his third "road" hat-trick as he had previously scored three times against Genoa and Sassuolo in 2017-18. Dybala dedicated these goals to his mom as she is celebrating her birthday today. You can view a picture bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.