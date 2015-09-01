Dybala doesn't renew his house lease, can Barcelona be behind this?
07 February at 19:55There have been a lot of talks concerning Paulo Dybala's Juve future as the player has been having a very difficult season indeed. Can Dybala leave the bianconeri at the end of this season? This remains to be seen but Barcelona and Real Madrid have strong interest in the young Argentine star. According to da Chi (via Tuttomercatoweb), Dybala reportedly did not renew his house lease in Turin and they also affirm that Barcelona might be behind this decision. This remains to be seen but one thing is certain, Paulo Dybala's bianconeri future remains in heavy doubt for the time being...
Paulo Dybala appeared in 28 games for Juve on the season as he scored 17 goals and added 3 assists so far in 2017-18. He started off this season with a bang as he was on fire but things have really cooled down for him of late. He has also been injured as he has so far been having a 2018 to forget...
