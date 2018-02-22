Yesterday, Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli explained why he decided to not call up Juve's Paulo Dybala for their upcoming games. Here is what he had said: "We believed that he would be a top player within our national team but with time, he probably has had a hard time to adapt his play to our ideas...". Paulo Dybala's brother responded to this message by tweeting out:



" What a pity, this national side was built by the media and the management...". He was trying to say that this wasn't Sampaoli's team but he then deleted his tweet. You can view a screen shot of his original message bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.

