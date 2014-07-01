Dybala: ‘I was about to quit football’

Paulo Dybala talked about his private life in an interview with Vanity Fair. “God has given us a gift. I’ve seen so many talented footballers in my career, so many young players who could have become professional footballers if they only had the right mentality. I am working to avoid this.”



“I dream to win the Ballon d’Or, it would be an important message for kids who are living in small towns, far away from the big cities like me when I was a child. National team? I was asked to play for Italy when I was 19. It was a huge honour but I had to decline the offer because I’m Argentinean it would have been like cheating to me.”



“When I was 15 my dad died, my club allowed me to return home for a six months, but it wasn’t enough. I wanted to quit football. Maybe I’ll meet my dad again one day, people don’t know what’s the personal story of a footballer, most of times professional footballers are solely men.”

