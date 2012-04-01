Paulo Dybala, Juventus striker, spoke to Sky Sport on the eve of two fundamental challenges for the Bianconeri, against Rome in the league and against Lazio for the Coppa Italia final. Here's his words: "Buffon for me is definitely the number one of all the number ones we have seen in the history of football. We are lucky enough to play with him and we enjoy it.” On Dani Alves "I would have many adjectives for him, but I think he’s a phenomenon, even as a dancer," he said.

ON HIGUAIN AND MARCHISIO - "Gonzalo is a goleador. The premise with Marchisio-it was the first time I met my fellow Juve mates, they invited me to see the Champions League final in Berlin and I came back with them, where I met most of the players there, they all welcomed me and Claudio in particular spoke to me and told me that we would have to restart to play this game again. I always remember this phrase and now that we have come back again I hope the result will be different, better this time. Certainly the week of the double challenge in Barcelona I was very good physically, I had so much confidence in myself and I think it was one of the best moments of my career. Nicest goals? I like them all so much, but I would say that the bang against Palermo and the second goal in Barcelona are my favorites."

ZIDANE AND ROME - "In the final against Real Madrid against Zidane? I would love to play with him, we all know his qualities. I admired his technique as he was playing in the field, how he dribbled opponents, doing things with great simplicity and making it all very easy. Everyone has seen what a player he was, now he is proving to be good also as a coach. Rome? Rome is one of my favorite cities in the world, then the Olimpico is the stadium I had my debut playing for Palermo, so for me it has a special meaning. We are very focused on this game, we know it will not be easy. It is true that there is enough balance, but we always play to win. It's always difficult because they have great players, not just Totti who I hope to be healthy so I'm near him."