Juventus have been sweating over the fitness of Argentinian starwho picked a muscle injury earlier last week but was allowed to travel to South America to join his national team. La Joya has undergone medical tests in South America and the Argentinian FA has confirmed that the player’s injury is not serious as many Juve fans feared.“Paulo Dybala has been training apart from the team and his physical conditions are improving. We’ll keep monitoring him on a daily basis”, an official statement reads.The Serie A giants’ CEO Giuseppe Marotta has also confirmed that Dybala’s injury is not one Juve fans should be worried about.“We can confirm that Dybala’s injury is not serious”, Marotta told reporters today.The former Palermo star could miss Argentina’s next game against Chile but could play the following one against Bolivia, therefore Dybla