Dybala: ‘Juventus better than Barcelona’

Juventus star Paulo Dybala held a classic pre-match press conference on the eve of tomorrow’s Champions League clash against Porto. The Serie A giants are enjoying a 2-0 lead having won the first meeting of Champions League round of 16 stage but both Dybala and Allegri insisted that the race for the quarter finals is not over yet and that Juventus should not take anything for granted.



Talking to media ahead of the game, Dybala has told journalists: “It would be crazy to win the Champions League at my age because I only joined Juventus two years ago. Some of my teammates have already won the trophy and I’d like to be decisive in a Champions League game. If, however, we reach the final without my goals, then it’s still good. Whoever qualifies for the next round can become a contender for the Champions League.”



“We are at the same level of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Actually, if we manage to qualify, we can say that we are superior because we are still in race for every competition.”

