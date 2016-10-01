‘Dybala is Messi's heir’

Juventus legend David Trezeguet talked to Tuttosport on the eve of the bianconeri away clash against Barcelona. The former France International was asked to compare the likes of Paulo Dybala and Lionel Messi.



“We all know Messi very well. He is a top class fooballer, he always makes the difference and he also did it this past week-end against Espanyol. Paulo [Dybala] is the present and the future of Juve, he had a great start to the season, he is scoring a lot of goals. I am sure he is looking forward t playing against Messi. This will motivate him. He feels no pressure when he is compared to the best in the world.”



“Messi has more experience but Paulo is improving so much. Messi himself his motivating him to give his best. Dybala is such a smart player he always know what to do and after one year the understanding with Higuain is improving.”

