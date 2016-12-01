Juventus midfielderhas released his first press conference at Juventus today. The Old Lady’s CEO Giuseppe Marotta has not only talked about the bianconeri newcomer, but also about the recent transfer speculations concerning Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata.The Argentinean striker has yet to sign a new contract with the Serie A giants and today’s edition of Tuttosport has suggested that Real Madrid and Juventus could be considering a player-swap deal involving the two strikers.Marotta, however, has denied that Juventus are interested in signing Morata, adding that there are no problems between Juventus and Dybala. These are the videos shot in Vinovo by our reporter Nicola Balice.“There are no problems with him, we are negotiating a new deal. The player is happy and proud to be wearing the Juventus shirt.”“Of course he has a special relationship with Italy, he’s also engaged with an Italian girl, but he’s a player of Real Madrid.”: “We are not going to sign him, nor we’ve ever negotiate his transfer.”