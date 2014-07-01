Dybala is not the new Messi, more like Mertens or Dzeko
18 September at 10:50Paulo Dybala should not be compared to Lionel Messi, because the level in Serie A is still too low, writes Massimo Caputi of the Messaggero.
The Argentine has made a simply sensational start to the season, scoring eight Serie A goals in just four games.
Then again, he didn’t do much in the Bianconeri’s 3-0 humbling at the Camp Nou, and also struggled in last year’s Champions League final.
We chose to paraphrase a few choice quotes from Caputi’s article today:
“Maybe we should all be more cautious in praising goalfests over here. The level of teams in our league is average. The lack of competitiveness in many games creates illusory results, considerations, perspectives.
Otherwise we end up comparing Dybala to Messi before the Barcelona game, have to think again after, only to bring him straight back to the top after scoring a hat-trick against Sassuolo.
Dybala is still a great player, just as Icardi, Mertens or Dzeko are. Their skill is enough to win most Serie A games. They hide, however, limitations that come out in high-level European games…
@EdoDalmonte
Go to comments