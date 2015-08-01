Dybala offered to PSG as Neymar replacement
19 December at 13:30Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala could join Paris Saint-Germain as a replacement for Neymar, who could end up at Real Madrid soon.
Dybala, 24, is said to be in one of the lowest points of his Juventus career with rumors of a possible move away from Turin rife. He parted ways with his former agent, recently, and two brothers- Gustavo and Mariano, who are from a prominent jewel family in Argentina have become his new agents. This has caused disturbance in the relationship between Dybala and Juve as the club believe that his agents can take him away from Turin, say La Republicca.
Corriere della Serra say that Mariano has already held talks with Paris-Saint Germain regarding a possible move for Dybala and the French giants have made it clear that the Argentine will be signed as a replacement for Neymar, once the former Barcelona man joins Real Madrid. Initial advances have also been made by Manchester City and Barcelona.
There was a proposal for Dybala signing a new deal till 2022, but the superstar’s agents have stopped talks on those front.
