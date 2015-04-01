Paulo Dybala was the star of the match today for Juventus, as they traveled to Genoa to face a difficult opponent. After going down two goals, the Bianconeri did well to claw and fight back into the game. It was largely due to the skill and wherewithal of their new number 10, who spoke today after his impressive triple today with Premium Sport.

"I'm very happy, we knew it was not an easy game. We were a little timid, but once we scored a goal we were did better at controlling the game. The number 10? I'm happy with what I'm doing, I knew it was a tough challenge but so far it is bringing me luck."