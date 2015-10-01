Dybala: 'playing with Messi is difficult'
11 September at 18:56Paulo Dybala has spoken ahead of Juventus’s match against Barcelona tomorrow night. Via lbianconero.com, he said:
'What's changed from last year? Surely it is because what I did last year no one was expecting it and now everyone is expecting what I did last year. Barcelona gives us opportunities and everything can happen at this stage. I always try to give me the best of my team, defensive and offensive.”
The Argentina international also spoke on the departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.
The Barça has lost an important player as Neymar but is replacing him well, have not scored any goals in the home from the start of the championship and we should take advantage of the maximum possession of the ball.
The Juventus forward also admitted that playing against Messi will be a difficult task.
“I with Messi? Luckily I can play nationally and for me it's a great pleasure because I can learn so much, what can happen I do not know, I'm happy with Juve. This year I decided to play with a number that represents so much for club history. I do not know if they've been looking for me in the past, nobody has said anything
