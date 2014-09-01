Dybala ‘proud’ of new Juventus achievement
17 September at 12:05Paulo Dybala talked to Premium Sport and Juventus TV minutes before the kick-off of Sassuolo-Juventus (follow the live updates here).
La Joya is set to play his 100th game with the Old Lady and could not hide his happiness for this new achievement
“It’s great and I am feeling really happy about it. It’s an amazing achievement that wasn’t easy to reach at all. I am proud of having reached it with Juventus.”
“Sassuolo are a hard side to beat, especially away, it’s going to be a tough game”, the Argentinean said.
“We have the chance to forget what happened and this is a big test. We never underestimate any opponent and no competition. Every side is to be faced the same way and with the same attitude.”
Dybala starts today’s clash alongside Gonzalo Higuain up front with Mario Mandzukic and Juan Cuadrado also playing in attack. Dougas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi are set to start from the bench.
