Paulo Dybala looks fit enough to feature in this week’s blockbuster clash. The footballer gave comforting words for any fan of Juventus in the return leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona to TyC Sports: "Luckily I have been training with the team, probably will play 100% against Barcelona ". Then, when asked about the recently renewed contract until 2022 with Juventus, he added: "The renewal was my choice, Juventus has nothing to envy to Real Madrid, Bayern Monaco or Barcelona. I talked to them and told them that I wanted to stay, I'm very happy here at Juventus.”

Considering his importance to the team in the first leg, Bianconeri tifosi will be relieved to learn that Dybala is back in training and ready to play from the start against Barca. The Argentine’s two goals in the first leg and tireless playmaking efforts were the spark that Juventus needed in European competition. His link up play with the midfield and Higuain are extremely impressive and will be relied upon going forward for Juventus for years to come.