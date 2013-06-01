Dybala’s agent admits interest of Real Madrid and Barcelona

Paulo Dybala has just signed a contract extension with Juventus, extending his stay at the club until 2022. The Argentinean striker has got a huge pay rise becoming the second best earner in Serie A and at Juventus after Gonzalo Higuain. Talking to Il Corriere dello Sport, the player’s agent Pierpaolo Triulzi said: “Negotiations lasted long and but we are happy about the deal, we got what we expected and that’s mainly because of the hard work of Beppe Marotta who I want to thank. Juventus have sent an important message to all the other teams interested. Dybala is happy in Turin and his family is happy as well. He dreams of winning everything with this club. He has improved a lot and he keeps doing it.”



“Paulo deserves everything, he’s reaping the rewards of his hard work. He’s the best talent in Europe after the likes of Messi and Ronaldo and of course lot of clubs are still interested.”



​Questioned about the interest of Real Madrid and Barcelona, Triulzi replied: “I think the interest of big clubs is normal, I know you journalists love to go behind the scenes but I think privacy is needed in this job and If you write that half of Europe want him, you write the truth.”

